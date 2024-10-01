Short Interest in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Decreases By 7.3%

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,850,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the August 31st total of 11,700,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.
ETWO stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.15. 1,211,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,575. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.43. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92. E2open Parent has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $151.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.48 million. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 125.24% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that E2open Parent will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in E2open Parent by 12.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,775,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,090 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 908.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 16,099,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,677,000 after acquiring an additional 14,503,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the second quarter worth $31,460,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 23.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,801,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sea Cliff Partners Management LP boosted its position in E2open Parent by 14.1% during the second quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 4,309,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,351,000 after purchasing an additional 531,493 shares during the last quarter.
E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.
