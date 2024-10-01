Short Interest in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Drops By 7.7%

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,260,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the August 31st total of 30,630,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,000.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of eBay

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 894.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.29.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.83. 5,297,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,584,161. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.64. eBay has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $66.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. As a group, analysts predict that eBay will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

