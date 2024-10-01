Short Interest in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Expands By 5.4%

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the August 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.37. 594,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,229. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $24.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 1st quarter worth $893,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 243,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 19,250 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

