Short Interest in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Grows By 6.7%

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the August 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 729,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helen of Troy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth about $29,749,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth $27,380,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,761,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 114,215 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,970,000 after buying an additional 102,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 1,351.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 89,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,866,000 after buying an additional 83,744 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HELE traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.40. 339,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,104. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $48.05 and a 52 week high of $127.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.95. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.85 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 39.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on HELE. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

