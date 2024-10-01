Short Interest in Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Increases By 6.9%

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the August 31st total of 3,060,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 279,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLUE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,096,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,933,000 after acquiring an additional 155,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 47,412 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 108.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 132,614 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 111.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 81,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:GLUE remained flat at $5.30 during midday trading on Tuesday. 234,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,486. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $8.84. The stock has a market cap of $267.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.22.
Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. Analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases.
