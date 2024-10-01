SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.26

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.26 and last traded at $18.26, with a volume of 277971 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SITC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of SITE Centers to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.71.

SITE Centers Stock Down 70.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.40 and a 200-day moving average of $193.81. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $13.92. The company had revenue of $113.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.23 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 91.77% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SITE Centers

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in SITE Centers by 403.8% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 5,794,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 3,017.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 763,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,081,000 after buying an additional 739,174 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,339,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,531,000 after acquiring an additional 608,996 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 145.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 905,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 535,550 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SITE Centers in the second quarter valued at about $3,089,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Articles

