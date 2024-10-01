SOLVE (SOLVE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $207,431.77

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. SOLVE has a total market cap of $6.93 million and approximately $207,431.77 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One SOLVE token can currently be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get SOLVE alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000769 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @tuum_io. The official website for SOLVE is tuumio.com. The official message board for SOLVE is tuumio.medium.com.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SOLVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOLVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.