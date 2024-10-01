Souders Financial Advisors Boosts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 4.9% during the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.58.
Comcast Stock Performance
Shares of CMCSA opened at $41.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.56.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Comcast Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.80%.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
