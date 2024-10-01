Souders Financial Advisors Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCT. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 39,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 75,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 79,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BSCT opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $18.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.35.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.069 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.