Souders Financial Advisors Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Souders Financial Advisors owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $18,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCHG opened at $104.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.23. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $105.74. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.