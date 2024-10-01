Souders Financial Advisors Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Souders Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Souders Financial Advisors owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $18,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of SCHG opened at $104.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.23. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $105.74. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
