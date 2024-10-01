Souders Financial Advisors Raises Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 554,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,789,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,361,000 after buying an additional 30,328 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 39.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 108,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,484 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $51.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.38.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

