Souders Financial Advisors Trims Stock Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Souders Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,421 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 23.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 305,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 58,963 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 115.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 31,170 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 17.8% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,038,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,289,000 after purchasing an additional 157,190 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 76.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bancorp.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider Claude E. Davis sold 29,000 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $771,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FFBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.99.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $314.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from First Financial Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

