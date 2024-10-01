SPC Financial Inc. Buys 9,798 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,798 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $62.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.54. The firm has a market cap of $87.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $62.86.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

