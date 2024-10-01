SPC Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $20,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $383.79 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $392.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $368.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.96. The firm has a market cap of $132.21 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.