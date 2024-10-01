SPC Financial Inc. Purchases 202 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $135.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.06 and a 200 day moving average of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $136.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

