Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 11,207 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 33.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $5,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Allegion alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Allegion by 255.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALLE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.40.

Allegion Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ALLE opened at $145.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.04. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $95.94 and a twelve month high of $146.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Allegion had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $965.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.32%.

About Allegion

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.