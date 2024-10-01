Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,743 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $4,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 25.9% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 39.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 32.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $221,000.

Insider Transactions at Avidity Biosciences

In related news, insider Teresa Mccarthy sold 13,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $578,732.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,792. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Avidity Biosciences news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,118,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,187,366.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa Mccarthy sold 13,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $578,732.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,543 shares of company stock valued at $5,543,382. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.62 and a 200 day moving average of $35.20. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 32.89% and a negative net margin of 2,381.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Avidity Biosciences Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

