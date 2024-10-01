Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,154,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917,471 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Grab alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Grab during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Grab during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Grab in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.71.

Grab Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GRAB opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average of $3.44.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $664.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.17 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. Grab’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Grab Profile

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.