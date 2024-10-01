Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $4.29 Million Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 382.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.2% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.93.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 6,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $1,178,047.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 404,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,655,152.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 6,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $1,178,047.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 404,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,655,152.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total value of $350,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,758.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,407 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXR opened at $180.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.86. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $184.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.32%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

