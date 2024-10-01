Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 99,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 57.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Valvoline by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Valvoline from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Valvoline to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.57.

Valvoline stock opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.39. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $48.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Valvoline had a return on equity of 182.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Valvoline declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

