Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 90,215 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,215 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Phreesia worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia in the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Phreesia in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Phreesia in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Phreesia by 8.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PHR. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Phreesia from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Phreesia from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Phreesia from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.42.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.63. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $29.16.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.76 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 39.34% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. Analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $81,421.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,938.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $81,421.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,938.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 1,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $39,622.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 753,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,881,775.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,203 shares of company stock worth $1,129,699. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

