Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 60,264 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.29% of Delek US worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Delek US by 627,400.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In other Delek US news, CEO Avigal Soreq purchased 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.42 per share, for a total transaction of $115,393.42. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 188,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,950.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Delek US from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Mizuho raised Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Delek US from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.73.

Delek US Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.14. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $33.60.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.26%.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

