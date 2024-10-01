Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 274,046 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 75.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 274,046 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Unum Group by 361.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Unum Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,464.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $3,727,369.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,065,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,601,422.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,507,464.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of UNM opened at $59.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.77. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $59.44.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Unum Group’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNM. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Unum Group from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

