Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $4.57 Million Position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 84,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Blue Bird in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Blue Bird in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Bird in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLBD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blue Bird currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.17.

Blue Bird Stock Down 1.0 %

BLBD stock opened at $47.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.84. Blue Bird Co. has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $59.40.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.42. Blue Bird had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 116.23%. The firm had revenue of $333.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Blue Bird

In related news, President Britton Smith sold 2,508 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $124,923.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 80,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,532.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Britton Smith sold 2,508 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $124,923.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 80,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,532.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 16,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $761,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,715,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,240 shares of company stock worth $2,960,546. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

