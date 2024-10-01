Status (SNT) Market Capitalization Tops $88.24 Million

Status (SNT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Status has traded down 6% against the dollar. Status has a market cap of $88.24 million and $3.60 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008754 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00013689 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,821.48 or 1.00117987 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007707 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007165 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,904,307,190 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,904,307,190.0157704 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02408586 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $1,536,135.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

