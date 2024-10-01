Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,764 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Steelcase in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 34,941.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 12,579 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steelcase Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Steelcase Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $14.74.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Steelcase had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $855.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark lifted their target price on Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Insider Transactions at Steelcase

In related news, SVP Allan W. Smith, Jr. sold 70,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $974,944.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,843.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Steelcase news, CAO Nicole Cherie Mcgrath sold 15,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $219,541.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,234.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Allan W. Smith, Jr. sold 70,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $974,944.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,556,843.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,877 shares of company stock worth $2,228,248. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

