Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at SEK 21.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is SEK 20.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is SEK 20.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Swedbank AB has a 12 month low of SEK 15.80 and a 12 month high of SEK 22.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of SEK 0.67 by SEK 0.04. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of SEK 1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of SEK 1.68 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Swedbank AB will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, the United States, Finland, Denmark, Luxembourg, and China. The company operates through three business areas: Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Corporates and Institutions.

