Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd.
Sylvamo has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sylvamo to earn $8.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.
Sylvamo Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of SLVM opened at $85.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.61. Sylvamo has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $88.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sylvamo from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sylvamo from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.
Sylvamo Company Profile
Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.
