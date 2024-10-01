Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,411,917 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $18,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $6,396,000. Credit Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 80.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 79,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after buying an additional 35,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $173.67 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $84.95 and a 1 year high of $193.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.64. The firm has a market cap of $900.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.54%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.4871 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

