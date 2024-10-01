Ted Buchan & Co Acquires New Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ted Buchan & Co acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,000. Broadcom comprises about 0.9% of Ted Buchan & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.7% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 72.7% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.23.

In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total value of $130,897.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total value of $130,897.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,917.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,452 shares of company stock worth $51,278,838 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $172.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $158.23 and its 200 day moving average is $148.55. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.89 and a 12 month high of $185.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

