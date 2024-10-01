Ted Buchan & Co Invests $8.01 Million in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Ted Buchan & Co acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 147,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,014,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up 4.3% of Ted Buchan & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 81,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 33,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 24,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ stock opened at $57.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.85.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.