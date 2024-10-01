Ted Buchan & Co Takes $308,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ted Buchan & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Rollins Financial lifted its position in Tesla by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 120,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Tesla by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,296 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,624 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in Tesla by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.90.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,258,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $261.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $271.00. The company has a market cap of $835.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.74, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

