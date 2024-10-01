Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Holdings Boosted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,279,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290,573 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $17,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 101,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 37.7% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 10.11%. Equities analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TME shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Daiwa America downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

