TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Hits $0.0224 on Major Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 1st. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 22.9% against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0224 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $130.51 million and $94.40 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00042759 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00007956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00013603 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007304 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000100 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,143,790,146 coins and its circulating supply is 5,830,540,673 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

