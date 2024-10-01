Tezos Price Tops $0.66 on Top Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $662.59 million and $20.41 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tezos has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001082 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000620 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000329 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,024,439,700 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,912,031 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

