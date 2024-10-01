The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Short Interest Update

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the August 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,942,790.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,305 shares of company stock worth $43,082,657. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,228,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,256,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Price Performance

ALL stock traded up $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $191.36. 498,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,216. Allstate has a 1-year low of $109.01 and a 1-year high of $193.97. The stock has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.62 and a 200-day moving average of $171.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Allstate will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.76.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

