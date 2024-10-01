The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) to “Hold”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNKEY opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. Danske Bank A/S has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $16.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Danske Bank A/S will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $0.391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This is an increase from Danske Bank A/S’s previous dividend of $0.39. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. Danske Bank A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 42.31%.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.

