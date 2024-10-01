The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.1% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,203,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $3,788,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 228,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after acquiring an additional 65,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. TD Cowen started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Dbs Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.89.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,043.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,043.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG stock opened at $173.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.28. The company has a market capitalization of $408.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $177.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.69%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

