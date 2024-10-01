The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,411 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Toro alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TTC. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Toro by 1,204.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Toro by 2,057.1% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Toro by 522.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Toro in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Toro from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.33.

Toro Stock Performance

Toro stock opened at $86.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.94. The Toro Company has a one year low of $77.15 and a one year high of $102.00.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). Toro had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.92%.

Toro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.