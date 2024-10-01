Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.67 Million Stock Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Brinker International were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,871,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth $812,000. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 257.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 29,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 21,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Brinker International by 28.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter.

EAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brinker International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Brinker International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.53.

Shares of EAT opened at $76.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.40 and a 200-day moving average of $63.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.52. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $79.85.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 274.62% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

