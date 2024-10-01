Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 86,721 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 232.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 124,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,721 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,789,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,323,000 after purchasing an additional 59,897 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,938,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,713,000 after buying an additional 151,025 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,461,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,634,000 after buying an additional 88,797 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,884,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,313,000 after acquiring an additional 787,968 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,299,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,140,000 after acquiring an additional 30,932 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average is $17.99. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20.

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PENN. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PENN Entertainment from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.77.

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director David A. Handler purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.51 per share, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 293,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,138,309.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David A. Handler bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.51 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 293,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,309.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden bought 54,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $999,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,730,149.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 79,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,548. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

