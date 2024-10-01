Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth $593,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 232.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,809,000 after buying an additional 48,883 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 18.3% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 185,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,606,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:AIT opened at $223.13 on Tuesday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.59 and a 52 week high of $226.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AIT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $703,561.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,221.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $703,561.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,221.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 4,858 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $986,659.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,876.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,116. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

