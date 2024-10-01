Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 26,126 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,126 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.19% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,936,000 after buying an additional 21,624 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 124.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 14,738 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 70.2% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 252,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,326,000 after purchasing an additional 104,029 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $1,874,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westamerica Bancorporation Price Performance

WABC opened at $49.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.55. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $42.28 and a 1 year high of $58.49.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.12% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $79.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. As a group, analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WABC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.