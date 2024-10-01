Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 75.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 10,724.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the second quarter worth about $162,000. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average of $24.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.92. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $29.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $211.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.44 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MYGN. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Myriad Genetics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Heinrich Dreismann sold 10,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $270,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,578.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Heinrich Dreismann sold 10,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $270,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,578.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Colleen F. Reitan sold 46,012 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $1,286,035.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,797.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Profile

(Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.