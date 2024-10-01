TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Lifted to Hold at Fearnley Fonds

Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Evercore ISI increased their price target on TORM from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

TORM Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TRMD opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.11. TORM has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $40.47.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.38 million. TORM had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TORM will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

TORM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.06%. This is an increase from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. TORM’s dividend payout ratio is 66.41%.

Institutional Trading of TORM

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in TORM by 860.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,429,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,441,000 after buying an additional 1,281,176 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TORM by 320.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,189,000 after buying an additional 964,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TORM by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,179,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,221,000 after buying an additional 85,937 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TORM by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 669,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,945,000 after buying an additional 187,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TORM by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,769,000 after buying an additional 8,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

About TORM

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

