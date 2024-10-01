Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 5,451 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Methanex were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Methanex during the first quarter worth $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Methanex by 52,500.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 572.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MEOH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Methanex from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Methanex from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered Methanex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Methanex Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MEOH opened at $41.34 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.36. Methanex Co. has a 52 week low of $36.13 and a 52 week high of $56.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.26 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 31.36%.

Methanex Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

