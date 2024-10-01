Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 620 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 24.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 12.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 72,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,651,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $41.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.01.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.18). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.12%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Free Report)

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.