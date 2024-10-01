Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celsius in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 3,116.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 1,370.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Celsius in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,812,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,449,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Celsius from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Celsius from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

CELH opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average of $61.56. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $99.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.85.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a return on equity of 94.75% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Celsius’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

