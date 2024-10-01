Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 154 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter worth $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the second quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 167.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 36.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELS shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.50 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

NYSE ELS opened at $71.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.79. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $76.60.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.53 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 104.37%.

In related news, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $2,492,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,705,886.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $2,492,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,705,886.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick Waite sold 20,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $1,462,188.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,575,398.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,808 shares of company stock valued at $6,348,011 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

