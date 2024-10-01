Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,884 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,460 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth about $1,085,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in AECOM by 1,082.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 31,838 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in AECOM by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 232,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,777,000 after buying an additional 117,646 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1,717.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 163,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,034,000 after purchasing an additional 154,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $741,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM stock opened at $103.27 on Tuesday. AECOM has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $104.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,147.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.17.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently -977.78%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on AECOM from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

